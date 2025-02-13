Unique racing series Nissan Sentra Cup set for N.S. debut at AMP

NORTH SALEM: Local race fans will get to check out a unique racing series that will be making its debut in Nova Scotia this summer at a track in East Hants.

The 2025 Nissan Sentra Cup series will see 12 races over five race filled weekends.

The Nissan Sentra® Cup is a unique Canadian Series, presenting races in major events in Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Ontario, from May to September.

Each racing weekend includes a 30-minute trial, a 30-minute qualifying session and two 40-minute races. That’s over 2 hours of track-time, adrenaline and fun!

ADVERTISEMENT:

The season starts May 16 at Canadian Ture Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Round two will be at Atlantic Motorsport Park in North Salem, just outside Shubenacadie.

That race weekend is set for June 20, 21, 22.

It will be a new stop on the series, so fans can expect some exciting racing as drivers get adjusted to the track many know as the Rollercoaster.

Ticket info for AMP will be announced shortly so stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other stops on the series include:

July 6, the iconic Nissan Grand Prix at ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec

Aug. 8-10 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Aug. 29, 30, 31 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ont. Season finale

With 12 races packed into 5 action-filled weekends, this season promises to be wild.

To follow along on the Nissan Sentra Cup, check out their website at: https://www.sentracup.com/main, and like them on all social media platforms to stay up to date.