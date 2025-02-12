Archibald part of Canadian contingent at Para Nordic Worlds

ITALY: A Fall River Para Nordic athlete is one of five named to the Canadian squad for a competition in Italy.

Emma Archibald was announced as being on the team that will don the Maple Leaf colours at the 2025 Para Nordic World Championships, running Feb. 10-14 in Toblach, Italy.

The Canadian team is set to go head-to-head with the world’s best in a pivotal test leading up to the 2026 Paralympic Games.

The other athletes named were: Brittany Hudak; Mark Arendz; Derek Zaplotinsky; Natalie Wilkie.

In her debut at the worlds, Archibald came home in 13th position in the 10km Individual Classic.