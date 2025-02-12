MAIN PHOTO: The five HERH Tigers seniors were given flowers after the final buzzer of their final home game. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The graduating players on the Hants East Rural High Tigers girl’s hockey team left their mark in one of their final games on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers scored twice in the opening period and went on to a 4-0 victory in the first game of the playoffs over the Tatamagouche Mustangs backed by a 12 save effort by goalie Jade Miller.

HERH had approximately 27 shots on the Tatamagouche goalie.

The game marked the final home game of their high school careers for players Katie Lemmon; Kelsey Brothers; Sheridan MacDonald; Anna Young; and Jorja Barkhouse.

MacDonald scored twice to power the offense, as she has most of the year.

Single goals went to Barkhouse and Brothers.

Assists went to Lemmon; Zoe Miller; Symphony Hamilton; and Nora Andolfatto.

Avery MacCallum suffered the loss in the Mustangs net.

Jade Miller corrals the puck after a Mustangs shot. (Healey photo)

Sheridan MacDonald juggles the puck off her stick. (Healey photo)

Jessica Gorman skates into the offensive zone keeping the puck out of the reach of an opposing player. (Healey photo)