Weston plays hero as U16 AAA Kings hold off tough Highlanders

LANTZ: It was an ear-to-ear grin on the face of Jayden Weston after he scored the game winner.

Weston was shooter six or seven for the Sackville-East Hants-based Kings Hockey Club and put the puck past the Cabot Highlander goalie to send his teammates streaming off the bench to celebrate with him.

Some others went to Logan Evans and gave him big hugs for his effort in holding the fort as the Kings bent but did not break after getting what looked like a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Highlanders scored three of their own in the third period after trailing and it looked like they were headed for a loss and no points on this day.

Two of the goals were scored in a 93 second span of each other to send it to overtime.

The N.S. U-16 AAA Game was played on Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Jackson Orchard taps the puck in across the goal line. (Healey photo)

It looked like Jackson Orchard’s first period goal was going to stand up as the winner through two periods, but then the Kings Joel Verge followed by Morgan White turned the red light on behind Highlander goal Leo Forance.

All the Kings had to do was play their game in the final stanza and they would get the shutout victory. However, the Highlanders had something to say and had some help as the Kings got themselves penalty trouble which led to the second and third Cabot goals.

This even though Cabot players tripped Kings players, only for the refs to hand out the retaliation penalty when the Kings players would react.

Also, there were the multiple hard cross checks on Kings player Matt Thompson in front of Forance, three of the times forcing him to the ice, but all went uncalled by the game’s officials.

The game would end tied after regulation, and there would be no scoring in three-on-three.

Joel Verge tries to create a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

The Kings celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

In the shootout, both goalies had saves but players also got the puck in the net.

With it tied, and the next shot wins it, it was Weston’s turn. He made no mistake skating down and wiring it over the glove hand to earn the two points and victory.

Weston and Braeden Martin assisted on Orchard’s goal, while Cam Urquhart assisted on White’s goal.

Marlo King and Alex Broussard led the Highlanders with a goal and two assists each.

Logan Evans made 25 of 28 saves in the Kings net, and about five or so in the shootout, for the win in goal.

Forance stopped 27 of 30 to suffer the loss.

A Highlander grabs hold off a King and takes him to the ice with no penalty call. (Healey photo)

Jackson Orchard skates away with the puck while a Highlander holds a King on the boards. (Healey photo)

A Kings Hockey forward looks to see if there is an open teammate. (Healey photo)

A Cabot Highlander and Kings Hockey forward eyes the puck. (Healey photo)

