LeBlanc, Rangers deserve better weekend fate in U15 AAA play

LANTZ: Becca LeBlanc should have had a better result on Sunday morning.

The Beaver Bank goalie made 40 saves on the 41 shots fired at her, but her The Rangers squad fell 1-0 in a hard-fought game to the Dartmouth Whalers.

The N.S. U-15 Major Bantam game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Rangers had many great scoring chances on their 33 shots, but Whalers goalie Silas Mullins was there to stop them.

Some of LeBlanc’s big saves were a quick pass by a Whaler to a teammate that was wide open and three saves in a row as she was on the ice and stopped the puck from going in somehow.

The saves kept the score tied at 0-0 in the first period.

After the big three saves in a row, her teammates gave her a tap on the pads to let her know she did an excellent job.

It was the second loss of the weekend for the Rangers, but in both games they put forward earnest efforts.

On Saturday, the Rangers scored first against the Bedford Bandits, who have some Fall River players lacing up with them, but the Bandits found their legs and as good teams do got the victory.

Eric Hanley of the Rangers celebrates to the camera after scoring against Bedford. (Healey photo)

Against Bedford, Eric Hanley scored a sweet goal to open the scoring in the first but then Bedford scored two more.

The Bandits used a four goal third period en route to the 6-4 victory.

Jaxon Mood had a hat trick for Bedford to lead the attack. Joel Hacala had three assists.

Single goals came from Max Brien; Zack Fougere; and Sebby Surrette.

For the Rangers, Nash Neufeld, Liam Hannay, Eric Hanley; and Scott Corkum scored.

Porter Kalyta and Andrew Urquhart each had two assists.

Noah Palk suffered the loss in goal for the Rangers stopping 41 of 46 shots.

Lewis Mason made 36 of 40 stops in the win.

Callum Connor of the Whalers goes in to hold the Ranger player from moving if he got the puck loose from the board battle. (Healey photo)

Zach Kendell tries to escape the clutches of a Dartmouth player during game action. (Healey photo)