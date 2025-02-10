Tigers hockey team fall in semi-final at NKEC tournament

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High School Boys Hockey Team played in the February 2025 Art Lightfoot Tournament.

The tournament was hosted Northeast Kings Education Centre (NKEC) over the Feb. 7-9 weekend.

It was played at the Kentville Centennial Arena.

Players are set for a faceoff. (Submitted photo)

Here is a breakdown on how the Tigers fared, losing in the semi-final game on a stormy Sunday morning.

Friday, February 7: HERH vs Central Kings, HERH won 6-1 ; goals by Theo Stapleton, Scotty O’Keefe, Aidan Stewart, Chase McDonald, and Will Norris.

; goals by Theo Stapleton, Scotty O’Keefe, Aidan Stewart, Chase McDonald, and Will Norris. Friday, January 7: HERH vs Yarmouth Central, HERH won 4-0 ; goals scored by Brennan MacKinnon, Patrick Mansfield, and a pair of goals for Scotty O’Keefe.

; goals scored by Brennan MacKinnon, Patrick Mansfield, and a pair of goals for Scotty O’Keefe. Saturday, January 8: HERH vs Moncton, HERH won 4-2; goals scored by Will Norris, Brennan MacKinnon, and a pair of goals for Theo Stapleton.

HERH placed first in Round Robin and qualified for the Semi-final game on Sunday, January 9.

Sunday, January 9 Semi-final: HERH vs St Stephen (NB), HERH lost 3-1.

Chase scored for HERH in the first period and HERH defended until the third period when St. Stephen scored two quick goals.

In a last bid to tie up the game, HERH pulled the goalie and St. Stephen got one last goal with an open net.