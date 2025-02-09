Team effort powers HERH Tigers girls to Sweetheart title

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High (HERH) Tigers girls basketball team knew what the assignment was and completed it with passing marks.

HERH captured the annual Sweetheart tournament they host at the Milford-based school by defeating Bay View in the final.

The Tigers went undefeated in the team’s three games during the two day tournament, led by Victoria Mumford, named tournament MVP.

Other teams that took part were Sommet; Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals; Avonview; and Cole Harbour High.

The event was put on with the support of Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop who sponsored the tournament.

In the championship final, Sierra Foley had the hot hand scoring 26 points to power the roar of the Tigers over the Sharks.

Taylor Boyd and Aleigh Mumford each added 16 points in the win to bring home the banner.

It was Victoria Mumford and Dylan Casey’s final game of their high school careers at a Sweetheart tournament.

Taylor Boyd defends against a Sommet player. (Healey photo)

Victoria Mumford of the HERH Tigers no. 10 heads up the court trying to set up a scoring drive for her team. (Healey photo)

In the team’s second game of the tournament, HERH roared past the Cavaliers from Cole Harbour 82-48.

Victoria Mumford led the offensive attack with 19 points.

Taylor Boyd got in on the action with 19 points, while Sierra Foley added 14 points.

The Tigers opened the tournament with a convincing 30-point victory over Sommet, 65-35.

Victoria Mumford led the girls out on the core on a mission, recording 20 points.

Aleigh Mumford added 17 points, while Sierra Foley contributed 12 points for the winners.

The Lady Tigers with the Sweetheart banner. (Submitted photo)

Sierra Foley no. 6 makes a pass to a teammate. (Healey photo)

Victoria Mumford protects the ball from a Sommet player as she tries to get in a scoring chance at the Sweetheart tournament. (Healey photo)

Kaleigh Wilson of the HERH Tigers no. 13 tries tor each out and get a touch on the ball as it’s in possession of a Sommet player. (Healey photo)