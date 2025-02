ELMSDALE: The East Hants Tigers are U12B Metro Division 4 Champions.

The U12B Tigers Team Ouellette defeated St. Margaret’s Bya Slam 38-34 in a nail biter to claim the championship.

Leading the way was Dominic Ouellete with eight points, followed by seven points from Denzel Simmonds.

Sawyer Campbell contributed six points for the winners.

The Tigers are headed up by: Head Coach Andrew Ouellette, Assistant Coaches Brent Ransome and Dave Lutwick, and Assistant Coach/Team Manager Janine Gallant.