DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Grade 6 students at Dutch Settlement Elementary School (DSES) got to go on a worldwide adventure without leaving the gymnasium at their school.

The students participated in the annual Multicultural Festival put on under the guidance of Teacher John Ardley.

There were many countries selected by the students who researched each one and did a presentation or made goodies based on food that would be popular or from that country.

The gymnasium was full with each student setup and members of the community at large and students in the school coming down and getting to learn about each country from the students themselves.

Olivia Huerton did her project on Jamaica. She spoke very well of where the country is located, including neighbouring countries Haiti and Cuba, along with the seasons they experience.

She made Jamaican Patties.

“It is spicy kind of meat in the middle and batter around it,” she said.

“I wanted to do it because I thought it would taste good and it’s a very popular dish in Jamaica.”

Olivia said she enjoyed participating in the Multicultural Festival at the school.

“I get to learn about countries from around the world,” she said.

John Nicholson did his project all about Mongolia, located in Central Asia. He had no food at his table, so he wasn’t seeing many people stop by his table.

“I found it very interesting how Mongolia is located between two of the biggest powers in the world that are Communists, and they became a democracy,” he said.

“I thought it was very brave for them.”

He did a slide-show presentation that was displayed on a laptop nearby. It included information about their sports; government; food; climate; history, etc.

John worked on his project for the full five weeks that students had been given by Mr. Ardley.

Ayla Hill had a good reason on why she chose to do her project on the Netherlands.

“I have a little bit of Dutch in me and so did my oma (grandmother),” said Ayla.

She made Oliebollen for the students and attendees to try.

“It’s an Old fashion Dutch donut,” she said. “It is traditionally eaten on New Years.”

Ayla enjoyed the work she had to do into her project and being part of the multicultural festival.

“The best part of today for me is that I get to share some of my culture,” she said.

“I really like that I get to share this with my peers.”

She also thought it was educational.

“I think it’s great that we all get to learn about different countries around the world that we may not have known,” said Ayla.

Bria Bonner did her project on Sweden, which including researching and then making Swedish Sticky Chocolate Cake.

"I heard it's a very nice country and has a lot of exciting things in it," adding that among those nice things is an ice hotel; and schools are great.

“I wanted to do some research on the schools there.”

She said the food she made is a type of brownie chocolate cake with powdered sugar on top.

"I heard a lot people like it in Sweden, and its one of the main deserts,"

Bria said she really enjoyed the day. Her best part – trying all the food.

“I like that people get to come and try all the different food, and then I get to go and try all the other countries foods,” she said with a smile.

Ardley said he was proud of all his students.

“They worked hard on these projects for five weeks,” he said. “They each did a fantatstic job.

“This is just a way to showcase all their knowledge about their countries.”

(Healey photo)

A student watches as a woman who stopped by her booth tries out some dairy product she made representing her country. (Healey photo)

Some Indian food made as part of the festival and this students presentation. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)