From a release

HALIFAX: The Green Party of Nova Scotia is very concerned that the Speech from the Throne is designed to cause division between Nova Scotians, and to promote myths about economic growth.

The Speech repeatedly casts environmentally concerned Nova Scotians, and the nonprofit groups they support, as enemies of economic growth.

GPNS Leader Anthony Edmonds calls for transparency on these divisive claims.

“Who are these unnamed special interests? If the government is accusing someone of holding a veto over our economy, of impoverishing their fellow Nova Scotians, then such an accusation can’t be anonymous,” said Edmonds in a statement to media. “Nova Scotians deserve to know who is being accused so that we can judge for ourselves who is being polarizing.”

The GPNS knows that Nova Scotia can have a sustainable and growing economy while observing the precautionary principle and avoiding irreversible harm to habitats and biodiversity.

The GPNS is disappointed that the government has chosen to fixate on increased mining and extraction as the economic driver for Nova Scotia.

Premier Tim Houston’s recent remarks have made it clear that he would like to see uranium mining, fracking, and oil exploration of Georges Bank, although there was little mention of these during the recent election.

Edmonds said the speech from the Throne omitted any mention of uranium or oil, seemingly walking back the Premier’s earlier, clearly unpopular position.

“Last week it was fracking and uranium, but this week it’s antimony, copper, cobalt and graphite – minerals with no mining ban in Nova Scotia,” he said. “Premier Houston is testing the waters because he knows Nova Scotians will not support a blank cheque for resource extraction.

Edmonds said the GPNS have a longstanding consensus on these issues, and the relevant legislation should not be ripped up on a whim.

He also questioned the claimed rationale for this policy shift.

“I believe that Premier Houston had intended to weaken our environmental protections long before the tariff crisis, and I simply cannot accept that these are related,” said Edmonds. “Houston’s mining sales pitch is out of step with other provinces, who are threatening to limit critical mineral exports in retaliation to tariffs.

“This sudden pivot both undermines Canadian solidarity and sows division between Nova Scotians at a time when we should all be working together.”

Edmonds said the GPNS demands that the government provide transparency on specifically which bans would be reversed and ensure proper steps are being taken to develop relevant regulations.

“The GPNS would like to ensure that recommendations from environmental and indigenous groups are adopted prior to the start of any new projects,” said Edmonds.

“We value the importance of protecting and respecting the environment, ecosystems and biodiversity of the land and surrounding area in which proposed projects will take place.”