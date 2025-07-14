Business Feature: Chicco’s Asian Grill all about serving good food to community

Nico Ventura one of the co-owners of Chicco's Asian Grill in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Tasty food is the name of the game for the three business owners of Chicco’s Asian Grill in Enfield.

Chicco’s is located next to SB Tirecraft on Highway 2 in Enfield. It operates daily from 12 pm to 7 pm.

The snack truck is a venture that is backed by Nico Ventura and the husband/wife team of Charlie and Judeeh Compass.

“The idea behind Chicco’s is being able to serve good food to the community, thirty-one days a month,” said Nico in a recent interview with The Laker News.

“We would like to see our customers on a daily basis or for them to come back to us, it has to be affordable,” he said. “But even before the business side of it is our intention of sharing, you know, good food.”

The business officially began its operations on May 16.

Ventura said the idea came about one day when he was looking for a place to eat with friends outside. And Chicco’s was formed.

They registered the business on Sept. 11, 2024, but only started operations on May 16.

“We were just thinking, why don’t we set up something that would provide us the opportunity to share food to the community,” he said.”

That’s where help from the Hants-Kings CBDC came in.

“They’ve really helped us a lot to get this started, and we are appreciative of that,” he said.

“We are very much grateful for them of that.

Ventura said when they initially thought of setting up a business, they pitched the idea to their closest friends. Some wanted to join as investors outright.

“But then we decided, it would be easier for us in decision making and in any potential conflicts to be mitigated just by keeping the business first between Charlie and I and, of course, with Judeeh now, the three of us,” said Ventura.

The Hants-Kings CBDC helped with the purchase of the food truck they serve out of daily in Enfield.

“We are hoping that this takes off pretty well during the first year so we would have something as a prototype, for potential investors in the future,” he said. “Basically, we chose the CBDC because we want to own the business and keep the decision making between the three of us.”

The biggest hurdle getting started was the funding needed but that’s where the CBDC came to help as well.

“To put up a business as you can see, it’s a beautiful trailer, but it costs a lot,” he said. “It’s big money, and the time and effort to put everything together.

“With CBDC, they filled in that requirement we needed to be able to get the trailer with funding.

“The CBDC loan that we got was basically used to purchase the trailer, and all the kitchen equipment to get it running, by the employee.”

