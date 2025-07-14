Hot, humid weather expected in N.S. from Tuesday through Thursday

The map with heat warnings for N.S., N.B., and PEI as issued by Environment Canada. (Submitted photo)

EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: Environment Canada said in a statement late on Monday afternoon that an extended period of hot and humid weather is expected.

It’s expected to begin today July 14 through Thursday for those in Digby, Annapolis, and Kings counties.

For the rest of N.S., it will run from Tuesday July 15 through Thursday for the remainder of mainland Scotia.

The maximum daytime temperatures are expected to be between 29 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 36 to 38), except cooler along parts of the immediate coast.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The minimum overnight temperatures will be 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada said a hot and humid airmass will settle over the region for the coming week. Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures.

The hottest day being forecast is Wednesday where daytime highs could reach 33 degrees. This alert will likely be expanded to Cape Breton as the event progresses.

Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness.

Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.

Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 9-1-1 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.

While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside.

Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space.

If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.

Follow the advice of your region’s public health authority.

Plan and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Limit direct exposure to the sun and heat.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check the vehicle before locking to make sure no one is left behind.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

For more information: How to protect yourself from the health effects of extreme heat Health risks and who is at risk of extreme heat events

Information is provided on the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness website at novascotia.ca/heat-related-illness/.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. T

o report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

Issued by Environment Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness