Police arrest three, firearms seized after Beaver Bank break-and-enter

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: An 18-year-old Beaver Bank man and two youths who cannot be identified have been arrested as part of an investigation into a break-and-enter where several firearms have been seized.

On July 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, assisted by Halifax Regional Police Canine Unit, responded to a report of a break and enter at a home on Barrett Rd. in Beaver Bank.

Police used remotely piloted aircraft systems (drones) to locate and safely arrest three people in the wooded area near the home.

Carter Wright Neal, 18, of Beaver Bank, is charged with a total of 18 offences including:

Careless Use of Firearm (two counts), Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (two counts), and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (six counts).

He had a first court appearance on July 12 at Dartmouth Provincial Court.

Two youth also arrested have been released on conditions pending future court appearances.

Police recovered the six firearms taken from the home and executed search warrants at a residence and on a vehicle associated to the people arrested.

While investigating the break and enter, officers observed multiple firearms unsecured and unsafely stored inside the home on Barrett Rd.

This observation prompted a new investigation. Officers seized 28 firearms as part of this investigation.

Both investigations are ongoing with support from Forensic Identification Services and the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

More information about storing firearms safely is available here.

File #s: 25-98793, 25-98802