Heat waves and heart health: Tips from Heart & Stroke

The sun shines brightly. (Pexels.com)

NOVA SCOTIA: Extreme heat can put your health at risk — especially if you have a heart condition or risk factors like high blood pressure.

In hot weather, your body works hard to regulate your core temperature through the evaporation of sweat.

That means your heart must pump harder to get more blood circulating to your skin’s surface.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To stay safe this summer, Heart & Stroke recommends Nova Scotians:

Plan ahead: Check the forecast and avoid outdoor activity during peak heat. Schedule activities like gardening and walks for the early evening.

Stay cool: Use fans or AC, close your blinds and visit public cooling centres if needed. At night, open your windows if AC isn’t available.

Find ways to cool off: A damp cloth or spray bottle can help cool your skin. Choose a lukewarm shower over cold, which can constrict your blood vessels and slow heat loss.

Hydrate often: Water is best — skip sugary drinks and juices. You can also up your water content by eating fruits and veggies like cucumber, celery, watermelon, peaches and strawberries.

Opt for grazing over a big meal: Smaller, frequent meals are easier to digest.

Dress for the heat: Light-coloured, loose clothing and sun protection go a long way. Ensure you wear a hat and sunglasses (with both UVA and UVB protection) and apply sunscreen every at least every two hours, or after swimming, sweating or towel drying.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 9-1-1 if someone shows signs like:

Hot, dry and red skin — but no sweat

confusion and agitation, or fatigue

dizziness or fainting

rapid heart rate

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

headache

Move the person to a cool area while waiting for help. Drench the skin with cool water and fan it to reduce heat. Ice packs can help — position them at the groin or in the armpit.

For more information about how to stay heart healthy in the summer heat, please visit Heart & Stroke’s website.