Bible Hill man charged with child porn-related offences

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

BIBLE HILL: A 57-year-old man from Bible Hill has been charged by the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit for child pornography offences.

On July 10, the ICE Unit, assisted by Colchester County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Village Crt. in Bible Hill.

Investigators were directed to the residence after learning that child pornography was being transmitted by a user accessing the internet in that apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Upon execution of the search warrant, Randal Degrass, 57, was safely arrested.

He has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Making Child Pornography Available for Download.

Degrass was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on October 15.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography; anyone who comes across child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failure to report could result in penalties similar to those for failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting suspected offences to your local police or to Canada’s national tipline: www.cybertip.ca.

File 2025-503034