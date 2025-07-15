Grenade discovered outside Dartmouth home

HRP at the grenade call in Dartmouth. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Media photo)

DARTMOUTH: A grenade has been detonated by Halifax Regional Police that was found outside a home in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning, July 15.

Police say that at approximately 6:30 a.m., police were contacted by a resident of Pauline Crescent in Dartmouth reporting a grenade had been thrown onto their property.

Officers evacuated homes on Pauline Crescent and closed the street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Some homes on Belle Vista Drive were also evacuated throughout the day.

The Explosive Disposal Unit, with the support of the Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit, used a robot to x-ray the suspicious item, confirm it was a live grenade and transport it away from nearby homes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At approximately 3:40 p.m. the grenade was successfully detonated.

No one was injured and no properties were damaged.

Police said at 3:50 p.m., streets were reopened and residents were able to return to their homes.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

File 25-100502