The Laker News

Featured East Hants News

Community rallying around Dutch Settlement family after devastating fire

ByPat Healey

Jul 15, 2025 #community support, #Dutch Settlement, #East Hants, #fire, #fundraiser, #house fire, #Musquodoboit Valley
The community is rallying around a Dutch Settlement family, the Hanlon's, who lost everything in a devastating house fire on July 11. (Submitted photo)

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: The extended East Hants and Dutch Settlement-area community is rallying for one of their own.

The Hanlon Family of Dutch Settlement lost their home, their beloved pets and all of their belongings in a horrific early morning house fire on July 11.

Several fire departments from HRM and East Hants responded to the house fire.

Kristine, Mike, and Cameron are long time area residents of Dutch Settlement.

Many in the community may know Mike from his time spent as a cook at Shooters, and Kristine is a High School Career Navigator at the LSK School in Sipekne’katik. Meanwhile, Cameron is looking forward to his final year of high school in the fall.

As friends, neighbours and community members, they want to help the Hanlon Family rise up after this tragedy.

So they’re asking for your help in putting together and online auction to raise much needed funds as they get back on their feet.

Here’s how you can help:

BUSINESS OWNERS: Consider donating a product or service or gift card (organizers say they will promote the heck out of those on facebeook)

MAKERS: Whether you bake the best cheesecake around or you can whip up some amazing crochet work, we’d be eternally grateful for anything you can donate.

EVERYONE ELSE: Ask your employers to consider donating, or businesses you work with, or just share this post to help spread awareness and invite your friends to the online auction (link below)

For donations you can PM me, email helpingthehanlons@gmail.com or text/call Sarah Innes at 902-802-5725

Thanks in advance for your support – these wonderful people are worth it ❤

Auction begins August 3rd, here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CGQ9eFFf5/

By Pat Healey

