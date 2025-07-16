Man faces multiple assault-related charges after Rawdon incident

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A 37-year-old man is facing serious charges of assault following an incident on July 13.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said that police received a report from a woman that she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

“She was able to escape to a stranger’s house and call for help,” said Sgt. MacRae.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers attended and concluded that there was evidence to support the assault.

The man was charged with two counts of assault by choking and one count of assault.

Sgt. MacRae said the accused is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Aug. 25 to face the charges.