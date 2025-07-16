The Laker News

Featured News

Man faces multiple assault-related charges after Rawdon incident

ByPat Healey

Jul 16, 2025 #assault, #assault by choking, #East Hants, #East Hants RCMP, #RAWDON, #RCMP
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A 37-year-old man is facing serious charges of assault following an incident on July 13.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Scott MacRae said that police received a report from a woman that she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

“She was able to escape to a stranger’s house and call for help,” said Sgt. MacRae.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers attended and concluded that there was evidence to support the assault.

The man was charged with two counts of assault by choking and one count of assault.

Sgt. MacRae said the accused is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Aug. 25 to face the charges.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured

Lantz woman facing charges of impaired driving

Jul 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Oakfield Park beach closed due to possible blue-green algae bloom

Jul 16, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

4-H opens door to opportunities for young participants

Jul 16, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Lantz woman facing charges of impaired driving

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Oakfield Park beach closed due to possible blue-green algae bloom

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

4-H opens door to opportunities for young participants

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Brien, MacFarlane named recipients of Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship

July 16, 2025 Pat Healey