PHOTOS: Smiles all around at Tide Fest

A young girl smiles at all the fun she is having at Tide Fest, including getting up on the Antique fire truck from Enfield fire. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was evident from all the smiles on the faces of the young children at the Family Fun Fair at Tide Fest a lot of fun was being had.

There wasn’t just smiling faces on the kids; but the adults were pretty happy to it seemed at the three day event that took place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

There were a couple of events that were off site, like the breakfast Saturday morning put on by Summer Camps Unplugged at Riverview United Church in Elmsdale.

The bulk of the annual event, put on by the volunteer led Come Home East Hants Association, took place at the Sportsplex and Fieldhouse Dome, which are owned and operated by the Municipality of East Hants.

The weekend saw a youth ice hockey tournament, which was highlighted by an Alumni game on Saturday afternoon featuring local stars Duncan and Ian Ramsay, Riley Kidney, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, Liam Kidney, and Kings Hants MP Kody Blois, who played goal.

It was put on and run by ADAPT/Renew and from all accounts was enjoyed by all, with many saying they liked having the alumni game as part of the Saturday afternoon schedule.

There was a vendors market with many attending and showing what they create and sell; the Wave radio station was live on location; a family fun fair with bouncy castles and the antique fire truck from Enfield Fire; washer toss for competitive and recreation took place at the Dome; and of course two nights of music in the Keith Miller Arena. There was also tot time and gymnastics demonstration from East Hants Gymnastics club.

Friday night saw The Wilderness Revival and favourites The Lounge Fly’s hit the stage, and Saturday was Hog the Covers and another local favourite Shameless perform on the Coldstream Clear Kitchen Party.

The crowd turned out for the two nights of music,e specially on Saturday night when the Keith Miller Arena was grooving with big crowd.

It was an event put on by volunteers for the community, and they’re looking forward to organizing the 2026 event with some additional support from residents.

But first some well deserved rest and return to normal life.

Here are some of our photos that our Pat Healey snapped on Saturday at Tide Fest.

Bouncy castle fun. (Healey photo)

A young girl gets some free stuff from The Wave radio. (Healey photo)

Getting ready to go down the slide on a bouncy castle inflatable at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

The hockey tournament put on by Adapt/Renew Health was a big success. (Healey photo)

These two sisters were looking great with their faces painted at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Some of the crew that made and served breakfast at Riverview United Church as part of Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Hockey. (Healey photo)

This skater speeds past a defender on his way to getting a shot on the net in the hockey tournament at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Washer toss. (Healey photo)

Two kids try to avoid getting hit on this bouncy castle. (Healey photo)

This little guy got to try out the steering wheel on the fire truck from Enfield fire. (Healey photo)

A vendor talks with a potential customer during the Tide Fest vendors market. (Healey photo)

Carrying the puck safely. (Healey photo)

Two young kids stand atop the back of the fire truck from Enfield fire. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)