Amendments approved by East Hants council to Community Plan

ELMSDALE: Councillors with the Municipality of East Hants have approved two amendments to the East Hants Official Community Plan.
The Shaw Group Ltd. – Church Street, Lantz
A portion has been redesignated to Medium Density Residential Neighbourhood and rezoned to Townhouse.
Municipal Planning Strategy Updates – MGA Changes
Changes made to align with recent updates to the Municipal Government Act (MGA).
The amendments were officially adopted by Council after a public hearing on May 21, 2025, and are effective as of July 13, 2025.
For the full details on the amendments please see: easthants.ca/planning-applications