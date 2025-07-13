The Laker News

Amendments approved by East Hants council to Community Plan

ByPat Healey

Jul 13, 2025 #development, #East Hants, #Lantz, #MEH, #Municipality of East Hants, #Offical Community Plan, #planning amendments
The Lloyd E. Matheson Centre where the Municipality of East Hants offices are located. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: Councillors with the Municipality of East Hants have approved two amendments to the East Hants Official Community Plan.

The Shaw Group Ltd. – Church Street, Lantz

A portion has been redesignated to Medium Density Residential Neighbourhood and rezoned to Townhouse.

Municipal Planning Strategy Updates – MGA Changes

Changes made to align with recent updates to the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

The amendments were officially adopted by Council after a public hearing on May 21, 2025, and are effective as of July 13, 2025.

For the full details on the amendments please see: easthants.ca/planning-applications

By Pat Healey

