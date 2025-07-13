From the Cruiser – July 9, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 163 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlights from the week as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

2025919061- East Hants RCMP executed a public safety warrant in Nine Mile River. Officers seized 3 firearms as part of their investigation.

23 Summary Offence Tickets issued.

three Impaired drivers.

18 traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 23 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, failing to obey traffic sign/signal, and failing to have vehicle inspected as required.

East Hants RCMP want to remind drivers to check the sticker in their windshield to ensure their vehicle is inspected regularly as required by the province.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Claude Paige.

Paige is wanted for Fail to Comply with his release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

