New fine for illegal parking in some Halifax hospital lots

Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson. (Sean DeWitt/Waterfront Hfx Media).

HALIFAX: Drivers who park illegally in Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre (Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General sites) and IWK Health Centre parking lots canbe fined $500.

The fine was implemented as of July 10.



“Free on-site parking at health facilities is for patients, visitors and authorized staff. We want to discourage drivers from parking at these sites without a valid reason and crowding out legitimate users,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“We hope this step will be a strong deterrent for anyone considering parking at a hospital or healthcare facility who is not seeking or providing care.”

The Province has created new regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act that allow parking enforcement officers to issue tickets to drivers of vehicles parked illegally in designated hospital parking lots in Halifax.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Health Authority Parking Lots Pilot Project Regulations:

– impose a fine of $500 for parking in specific hospital parking lots if not attending a Queen Elizabeth II or IWK facility

– list authorized users, including patients, healthcare providers, health authority employees, visitors, volunteers and service providers

– list documents that can be used to show the person is properly parking in the lot (e.g. a health authority exit pass, health authority ID, etc.).

Parking tickets will be issued by a peace officer or a special constable.

Both health authorities – Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health – will have special constables authorized to issue parking tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– the ticket amount is $536.60, but will be reduced to $500 if it is paid during the first 60 days after it is issued, in accordance with the Summary Offence Tickets Regulations

– the QEII Health Sciences Centre includes buildings on two sites in Halifax – the Halifax Infirmary site includes Camp Hill Veterans Memorial, Abbie J. Lane Memorial and the Halifax Infirmary.

The Victoria General site includes the Nova Scotia Rehabilitation Centre, the Centre for Clinical Research, and the Bethune, Mackenzie, Dickson, Victoria and Centennial buildings.



