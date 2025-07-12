HRM CAO O’Toole announces resignation

Cathie O'Toole, HRM's CAO, has announced her resignation. (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: The following is a statement from the Halifax Regional Municipality regarding the retirement announcement of Cathie O’Toole, Chief Administrative Officer:

On July 9, Cathie O’Toole announced her intention to retire as Chief Administrative Officer of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

This comes after over 25 years of public service.

O’Toole, who has served as Chief Administrative Officer since January 2023, will continue in her role into October and assist Mayor and Regional Council in the development of a transition plan for the municipality.

“It has been an honour to serve both the municipality and Halifax Water, and I take pride in the projects and initiatives I have had the privilege of working on and leading,” O’Toole.

In the coming weeks, additional details will be shared, including Ms. O’Toole’s last day, and the transition plan.