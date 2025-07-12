The Laker News

East Hants Featured News

HRM CAO O’Toole announces resignation

ByPat Healey

Jul 12, 2025 #CAO, #Cathie O'Toole, #Fall River, #Halifax Regional Municipality, #Hlaifax Water, #HRM
Cathie O'Toole, HRM's CAO, has announced her resignation. (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: The following is a statement from the Halifax Regional Municipality regarding the retirement announcement of Cathie O’Toole, Chief Administrative Officer: 

On July 9, Cathie O’Toole announced her intention to retire as Chief Administrative Officer of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

This comes after over 25 years of public service. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

O’Toole, who has served as Chief Administrative Officer since January 2023, will continue in her role into October and assist Mayor and Regional Council in the development of a transition plan for the municipality.    

“It has been an honour to serve both the municipality and Halifax Water, and I take pride in the projects and initiatives I have had the privilege of working on and leading,” O’Toole. 

In the coming weeks, additional details will be shared, including Ms. O’Toole’s last day, and the transition plan.   

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

Chender calls on province to make housing affordability a priority

Jul 12, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP seize firearms, drugs; five charged with multiple offences

Jul 11, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

UPDATED: Beaver Bank man charged in Lower Sackville voyeurism incident

Jul 11, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured News

HRM CAO O’Toole announces resignation

July 12, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Chender calls on province to make housing affordability a priority

July 12, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP seize firearms, drugs; five charged with multiple offences

July 11, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

UPDATED: Beaver Bank man charged in Lower Sackville voyeurism incident

July 11, 2025 Pat Healey