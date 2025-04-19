CANADA VOTES 2025: Video interview with People’s Party of Canada candidate Ryan Slaney

LOWER SACKVILLE: As part of our video interview series with those running to be MP in Sackville-Bedford-Preston, we speak with Ryan Slaney of the People’s Party of Canada.

Slaney is seeking to be elected in the riding to be part of Maxime Bernier’s PPC team, and replace Darrell Samson as the MP.

We asked Slaney eight questions.

The other candidates in the riding are Dave Carroll of the Conservative Party; Liberal Braedon Clark; Andre Anderson of the Green Party; and the NDP’s Isaac Wilson.

Video series sponsored by Joanne Pullin, eXp Realty.

Video by Matt Dagley.