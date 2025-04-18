Police arrest man wanted on province-wide warrant after MVC

BROOKFIELD: Police have arrested Tayshawn Maloney and a second man following a motor vehicle crash near Brookfield.

At approximately 1 a.m. on April 18, Colchester County District RCMP and Truro Police Service responded to a motor vehicle crash at Hwy. 102, Exit 12, near Brookfield.

“Officers learned that two vehicles, a pick-up truck and an SUV, had crashed off the exit and three males had fled the scene on foot into a wooded area,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The two vehicles had fled from a traffic safety check point conducted by Truro Police Service on McLures Mill Rd. earlier the same morning.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Emergency Response Team were dispatched to assist.

Truro Police Service officers arrested one of the males, 27-year-old Tayshawn Maloney, after a short foot pursuit.

Maloney was wanted on province-wide arrest warrants for several offences in Halifax and Millbrook, including aggravated assault and attempted murder.

A short time later, RCMP officers arrested a second male, a 17-year-old of Eastern Passage, nearby.

The youth was armed and wearing body armour at the time of his arrest. Efforts to locate and arrest the third male are ongoing.

Truro Police Service seized three firearms, two sets of body armour, ammunition, and the two vehicles at the scene.

One of the vehicles is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation in relation to the crash and firearms is ongoing, led by Truro Police Service with assistance of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

File #: 2024-1254792