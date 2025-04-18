Work on trail bridge nearing completion

LOWER SACKVILLE: Construction is nearing completion at the Cavalier “bridge”.

According to a post on the Sackville Lake Parks and Trail Association Facebook page, workers will be onsite over the next while to add gravel and other finishing touches as the ground dries out.

Most of the fencing has been taken away, but may return as required.

The group asks people to please be respectful of the workers and enjoy the trail when it is open.

The Sackville Lakes Parks and Trail Association is developing trails and protecting habitat in Sackville Lakes Provincial Park in Lower Sackville.