ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 113 calls for service.

The following are highlight calls as provided by S/Sgt. Mike Balmacdea with East Hnats RCMP in Enfield.

EMERGENCY ALERT

At 11:50 p.m. on April 11, an Emergency Alert was issued for Colchester County, Truro, Millbrook, Stewiacke, Indian Brook, and East Hants as RCMP searched for a possibly charged suspect.

The suspect fled from police on Highway 215 near Exit 10, Rhines Creek.

Residents were urged to call in any suspicious persons in the area and no to pick up hitch hikers.

At 7:45 a.m. on April 12 the Emergency Alert was cancelled.

East Hants RCMP received information that the suspect was on foot on Highway 102. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Accused has been charged in connection Domestic Assault, Utter Threats and Flight from Police.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

Missing Person Located

The 47-year-old New Minas man who was reported missing April 13 in Lakelands has been located deceased.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor.

East Hants District RCMP appreciated partnership with Ground Search & Rescue teams during this investigation.

Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time.

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS

This past weekend The RCMP remembers the victims of the mass shootings of 2020.

This weekend holds a solemn place in the Hearts of the East Hants RCMP as one of our friends and colleagues who was posted to East Hants RCMP.

Const. Heidi Stevenson was among one of the victims of the rampage five years ago.

