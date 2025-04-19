ENFIELD: Hundreds came out to take part in the annual Easter Egg Hunt put on by East Hants Ground Search and Rescue.

The hunt took place at the Enfield Lions Den with more than 10,000 eggs placed in the wooded area behind the Enfield RFC rugby pitch.

There were two areas, one for 4-6-years-old and one for seven-years-old and up, taped off in the wooded area for children to go with the area that corresponded with their age.

The kids even got some help as some volunteers for East Hants GSAR were throwing out some eggs they had in their pockets.

Some kids noticed, others walked right by where the eggs that were tossed landed.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

There were two hunts, one at 10:30 a.m. which we covered and a second at 1 p.m.

Traffic along Old Enfield Road was slowed as vehicles were parked on both sides with participants vehicles as the Lions Den parking and parking by the baseball field were quickly filled.

At the Lions Den, there were several games one could play, including a mini golf game, and of course some tasty food being cooked up in hot dogs and hamburgers.

Oh, and the Easter Bunny was there, with a friend – Sammie from Halifax Regional Search and Rescue (HSAR).

Those who were three and younger had their own area where they could search for eggs adjacent to the Lions Den building, and Sammie and the Easter Bunny cheered the kids on.

The Easter Bunny and Sammie from Halifax SAR helped the younger kids find eggs in their search. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A boy takes an egg from the basket being held by the Easter Bunny. (Healey photo)

Rourke Fitzpatrick found the golden egg for his age group during the Easter Egg Hunt at the Lions Den. (Healey photo)

Jacki Chandler serves up some food for some customers. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Two girls walk out of the woods after their egg hunt. (Healey photo)

The Easter Bunny was giving away eggs in his basket like it was free money at the Egg Hunt. (Healey photo)

Mini golf was among the games at the event. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The volunteers like Sam Harris-Knockles were kept hopping on the BBQ’s. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sammie shows some Easter eggs to a young girl for her to choose which one she wants. (Healey photo)