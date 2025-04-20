ELMSDALE: East Hants Youth Links is back with another Escape Room and this one is a Christmas Theme.

Register for one of the available time slots below by emailing ehescapes@gmail.com.

Please note the new email for booking.

Free or by Donation. All donations from event will go to the HERH 2025 Prom fund.

The poster with the Escape Room details. (Submitted photo)

An event for ages 10 and up.

Group sizes minimum of 3 and max of 4

Please note that unfortunately the space is not wheelchair accessible.

Thursday, April 24

4:00-

5:30-

Friday, April 25

4:00-

5:30-

Sunday,April 27

2:00-

3:30-

5:00-

6:30-

The Escape Room is at Riverview United Church in Elmsdale.

Please follow East Hants Youth Links on Facebook for more available times.

New Booking times will be added weekly.

The EHYL Christmas Escape Room will be set up for a few weeks so book your spot.