Cory’s Lil Anglers striper cup coming up May 4

SHUBENACADIE: A cause that introduces children and families to the sport of fishing is coming up quickly.

Cory’s Lil Anglers will be holding the annual Cory Boudreau Memorial Striper Cup on May 4.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Shubenacadie River Park.

The exciting community fishing event is open to all ages.

Cory’s Lil Anglers is a registered non-profit youth fishing organization, founded in 2023 in memory of Cory Boudreau.

Cory is a beloved local fishing expert who believed deeply in the joy and healing power of recreational fishing. He dedicated much of his time to introducing children to fishing, often providing gear and support to families in need.

After Cory’s passing in 2022 following his battle with mental illness, his friends and community came together to continue his legacy through this program.

Since its launch, Cory’s Lil Anglers has introduced over 2,000 children and families to the sport of fishing across the Halifax Regional Municipality, offering free opportunities to learn, connect with nature, and build lifelong memories.

To help fund these programs and continue Cory’s mission, they host the Cory Boudreau Memorial Striper Cup

The Fishing Categories at the Striper Cup are:

Keeper Class

Catch & Release Class

Under 18 Youth Class

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in all categories

Entry Fee: $20 per adult | Kids under 18 fish for free!

Raffle Draws | Rod & Tackle Prizes | BBQ Food for Sale

Bass rod rentals available onsite for $20

Payment options: e-transfer & cash onsite

All proceeds directly support our 2025 Summer Learn-to-Fish Series.

The series provides free fishing events, equipment, and education for youth and families.

Come cast a line for a cause and help us keep Cory’s passion alive — one child, one fish, and one memory at a time.