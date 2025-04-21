RCMP asking for public’s help in search for East Uniacke man

EAST UNIACKE: East Hants RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 45-Year-Old Paul Joseph Freel, from East Uniacke.

He was reported missing on April 13, 2025. He is believed to have been last seen on April 4, 2025.

Freel is described as 5 foot 11 and approximately 250 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those who know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Freel is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 tips app.