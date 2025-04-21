Statement from Premier Houston on the passing of Pope Francis

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

Today (April 21), Roman Catholics around the world are mourning at the news that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.



He was the first Jesuit pope and the first pope from the Western Hemisphere.

He chose the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assisi because he was especially concerned about the poor. His 12-year papacy was marked by servant leadership and caring for those most in need.

Pope Francis will be remembered for addressing climate change and championing environmental stewardship.

He worked to promote unity between Catholics, non-Catholics, and non-Christians, saying that members of the world’s different religions were “children of the same heaven.”



These are difficult days for the more than 200,000 Catholic Nova Scotians.



But I hope they will find comfort in their faith and the life and legacy of Pope Francis.



As Matthew said in the Beatitudes: Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.