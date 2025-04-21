RCMP provide advice to seniors on scams at safety expo

ELMSDALE: A senior safety expo was held by the Municipality of East Hants on April 10.

The expo took place at the Elmsdale Fire Department.

It highlighted several presentations and booths with information geared towards the Senior residents of East Hants.

One of these presentations was by RCMP Const. Bradley Randell of East Hants RCMP and Cpl. Laurie Haines of the RCMP Provincial Commercial Crime Section.

Their presentation highlighted different scams and crimes that target seniors.

Cpl. Haines and Const Randell provided some strategies on how to prevent becoming a victim and what to do if you feel you have been a victim.

The East Hants Municipality will be hosting another one of these Senior Expos in June of this year.