CCOA gets big boost of support from Masonic Lodge

ELMSDALE: A local organization that helps those with learning and physical disabilities got a big boost in support.

On April 5, the Hants District of the Masonic Lodge of Nova Scotia made a special presentation to Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA).

Ross Young, with CCOA, was presented the cheque for almost $9,000 by Ted Dietrich, District Deputy General Grand Master of the Hants District of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nova Scotia.

The presentation took place at the W.R. Saunders Lodge No. 125 in Elmsdale.

The cheque was provided by the Hants District of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nova Scotia.

According to the Masonic Lodge officials, the money will be used to assist with programs to give adults with learning and physical disabilities meaningful and purposeful employment opportunities.

Among those on hand at the presentation included Glenn Robertson, Paul Pelchat, James Reese, Mark Eldershaw, Ted Dietrich, Phil Peek (Worshipful Master of the Lodge), Tony Brown of CCOA, Todd Fleck, Ross Young, and James Arthur.

The Masons work to be good neighbours and to contribute to the community.