Canadian teens, parents invited to submit their ‘Burning Questions’ about driving

Survey deadline set for June 30, 2021

HALIFAX: The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is excited to produce a national podcast about learning to drive and answer top questions from teens and their parents.

TIRF invites teens and parents to submit questions they have always wanted to ask about learning to drive, the rules of the road, how to prepare for those unexpected events, and how young driver programs can help.



Top questions will be included in an interactive series of six podcasts designed to share knowledge about driving risks, explain the importance of, and how to, practice in low-risk environments before moving into more complex driving scenarios, and what parents can do to help their teen become a more confident driver.

The podcast series is hosted by a teen/parent duo, along with special guests, and they want to hear from both teens AND parents!

Questions can be easily submitted through our online form. Teens and parents are encouraged to complete the survey together; they can use this same link whether completing the survey individually or as a team.

Questions specific to teens are identified but may also apply to parents who are completing the survey individually.

Deadline for submission is June 30th, 2021. Stay tuned for the Fall announcement of the podcast series and join to see if your question was selected.

There are seven categories for submissions by teens & parents:

What do I need to know about driver education and Graduated Driver Licensing requirements in my jurisdiction? Can I still take driver education and get my licence during a pandemic? What can parents do to support teens as they learn to drive? What are the biggest risks for teens and how do you know when you’re ready to drive? How do I handle complex driving scenarios (e.g., night and highway driving, intersections, and roundabouts) and prepare for the knowledge test? Why are distraction and speed so dangerous? Your choice! What do you want to know about driving in Canada?

So, let’s hear your Burning Questions about driving!!

Complete the short survey now:

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6373739/Burning-Questions-about-driving