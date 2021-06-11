East Hants, Colchester RCMP nab impaired driver from Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: A 19-year-old man from Shubenacadie has been charged with impaired driving and speeding after East Hants RCMP and Colchester County RCMP worked as a team to nab him.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said in the wee hours of June 6, police in Enfield were informed of a possible impaired driver near Shubenacadie heading towards Truro.

“East Hants RCMP members requested Colchester County RCMP be on the lookout and before long, a Colchester member patrolling the Hwy. 102 in the Brookfield area observed the suspect vehicle travelling at 153 km/h,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The member conducted a traffic stop and determined the operator was impaired.

He said the driver was taken to the detachment to provide samples of his breath.

S/Sgt. Bushell said as a result, the driver had his vehicle towed.

The man was charged with impaired driving, speeding, and failing to abide by the restrictions of his graduated license.