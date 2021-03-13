Cause of Wellington house fire undetermined, investigators say

WELLINGTON: Fire investigators have been unable to determine what started an early morning house fire in Wellington on Feb. 11.

The lone occupant and two pets, a dog, and a cat, of a home on Highway 2 in Wellington escaped Feb. 11 uninjured, Halifax Fire officials told The Laker News at the time.

The fire at 4316 Hwy 2, next to the Wellington Bakery and Just Around the Corner Store, was called in to 911 at 4:25 a.m.

Firefighters responded from Station 42 Wellington; Station 41 Waverley; Station 43 Grand Lake; Station 45 Fall River; Elmsdale Fire; and Tac 48 Beaver Bank. HRM Fire Rehab and fire investigators also attended the scene.

Posted on the HRM Fire Investigation Summaries page on March 12, the report says the fire involved a single-unit dwelling.

“The ignition source was undetermined.,” the report said. “The area of origin was determined to be a second level.”

The report also said that there were no operating smoke alarms.

As for the cause, that remains unknown.

“The cause of this fire is classified as undetermined,” the summary concluded.