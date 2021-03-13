ELMSDALE: There will be rapid COVID-19 testing this weekend at the Elmsdale Fire Hall, N.S. Health said in a release late Friday afternoon.

The testing will take place: Saturday, Mar. 13 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Sunday, Mar. 14 — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rapid testing is offered for people who:- Are over 16- do not have symptoms- have not travelled- have not visited a potential exposure location- have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

East Hants residents, if you aren’t experiencing symptoms please consider getting a rapid test.

Asymptomatic testing continues to be one of the tools that has helped limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Testing is prevention.

For testing criteria and more information, visit: http://www.nshealth.ca/content/covid-19-rapid-testing