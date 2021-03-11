Judge finds East Hants RCMP officer not guilty in 2019 crash

ENFIELD: A Shubenacadie Provincial Court judge found an East Hants RCMP officer not guilty on a charge brought forward by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) following a September 2019 crash that left a woman with serious injuries.

On September 13, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Const. Kayla Jeffrey was responding to a call to assist another member. She was driving an unmarked car with the emergency equipment activated on Hwy 2 in Enfield when the collision occurred. It took place near The Magnolia.

The female driver and lone occupant of the vehicle struck by the unmarked car, a woman from the Grand Lake area, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported by ambulance to hospital. Const. Jeffrey was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) announced on March 11, 2020 that there were grounds to lay a charge of operating a conveyance (motor vehicle) in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm against Const. Jeffrey.

The case was scheduled to be heard April 20, 2020 but due to COVID19 it was postponed.

Const. Jeffrey appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 8, for a trial continuance.

However, the Crown closed its case and asked for a directed verdict, noting that there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.

The defence offered no evidence.

Judge Catherine Benton then issued the verdict, finding Const. Jeffrey not guilty.