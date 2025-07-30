CFIB applauds federal governments decision to cut bridge, ferry tolls

Frédéric Gionet, CFIB Director. (Submitted photo)

CHARLOTTETOWN: The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes Monday’s announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney to significantly reduce tolls on the Confederation Bridge and regional ferry routes — a long-awaited victory for small businesses across Atlantic Canada.

Effective August 1, 2025, tolls for all vehicles on the Confederation Bridge will be reduced, with personal vehicle rates dropping from $50.25 to $20.

The federal government has also confirmed commercial vehicles will benefit from these reductions, and additional relief is coming to ferry routes in Newfoundland and Labrador and elsewhere in the region.

“This is an important moment for small businesses in Atlantic Canada,” said Frédéric Gionet, CFIB’s Director for the region.

“For too long, high tolls on critical transportation links have made it more expensive to do business, move goods, and connect communities.

“This announcement represents meaningful relief.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

CFIB research in Prince Edward Island, where the Confederation Bridge has been a long-standing concern, found that:

76% of small business owners supported full elimination of the bridge toll

The toll cost the potato industry alone over $7 million per year

One-third of small businesses reported tolls affected their pricing

Only 22% said tolls had no impact, highlighting their wide-reaching effects

CFIB has consistently called for toll relief measures that:

Include all vehicle types and business uses

Be permanent or long-term in nature

Be implemented without delay

“This announcement is a positive step — it’s inclusive, practical, and being implemented quickly,” added Gionet.

“It addresses a real barrier for small businesses. We’re hopeful this sets the stage for continued progress on interprovincial trade and access, where considerably more work still needs to be done.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

CFIB also welcomed broader ferry toll reductions announced across the Atlantic region.

From small trucking firms and seafood exporters to tourism operators and rural retailers, transportation costs remain a top concern for business owners trying to stay competitive in a high-cost environment.

“We thank Prime Minister Carney and the federal government for listening to small business owners and taking meaningful action,” said Gionet.

“This is a strong example of how targeted policy changes can make a real difference. CFIB has worked tirelessly to bring these issues forward, and we also recognize the efforts of many others — including former Premier King, Premier Lantz, Senator Percy Downe, and Atlantic MPs.

“It’s encouraging to see momentum on an issue that all major parties recognized as important during the last election.”

CFIB will continue to advocate for policies that lower costs and improve access across the Atlantic region.