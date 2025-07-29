Silversides Community Garden officially opens

The community residents who were the brainchild of the community garden in the Silversides subdivision stand by a sign at the garden. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: Residents in a Waverley subdivision gathered over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of Silverside’s Community Garden.

The new community green space is located in the Silversides subdivision of Waverley.

On the beautiful Sunday afternoon, the event brought neighbors of all ages together over food, games, garden tours and some laughs.

The garden was born out of a small group that came together last November to start dreaming of what could be for an unused green space at the local park.

Through lots of hard work and generous local sponsors the garden now boasts 12 garden beds, a herb spiral, as well as a covered shade area with picnic tables for people to gather.

“It’s exciting to see the kids out enjoying the space and learning about food and gardening,” said Ben Whalen, a resident of Silversides.

“It’s also been great to see the whole community work together to create the space.”

It was a fun afternoon as the Community Garden in the Silversides subdivision in Waverley officially opened. (Submitted photo)

Organizers said anecdotally they heard from others that they really enjoyed the opportunity to get out and meet neighbors they don’t normally see.

That was one of the main goals of the garden to promote community inclusion.

As well as environmental sustainability, increased access to nutritious food and promoting physical and mental health.

Future plans for the garden include, sharing the harvest, gardening workshops, natural playscape and expanding on the number of beds so more neighbors can get in on the fun…as well as a fence to keep out some of the local wildlife (deer) who have also been enjoying the gardens.