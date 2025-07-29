Summer isn’t safe for some Nova Scotia families, but you can help them move on from Family Violence

(Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The summer months bring hotter, longer days with kids home from school and, often, a rise in family violence by at least 12% (source).

Over the next two months of summer, Nova Scotia volunteers will spend more than 140 hours moving survivors out of violent homes through Shelter Movers’ free moving and storage services.

By volunteering with Shelter Movers as a mover or driver, you too can help a neighbouring family change their lives for the better.

“Family violence absolutely has seasonal patterns,” says Michelle Tupy, the Chapter Director for Shelter Movers’ Nova Scotia Chapter.

“We know there are spikes in need during the summer, and it’s critical that we are ready and available at the moment a survivor is ready to leave so we can help them avoid escalation.

“Leaving is often the most dangerous thing a survivor of abuse will ever do.”

Supported by local business partners, Shelter Movers Nova Scotia will build on local action to ensure survivors in their community have support when they need it most.

Volunteers are at the heart of Shelter Movers’ work, filling the critical role of movers and drivers on every move.

As further inspiration for Nova Scotians to spend a few days of their summer making a difference for survivors in their community with Shelter Movers, volunteers who participate in at least two moves between July and August 2025 will be entered to win a $150 gift card to their local Canadian grocery store.

About Shelter Movers

Shelter Movers is a national charity that provides moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.

Shelter Movers is the only service of its kind in Canada.

Since its inception, Shelter Movers’ Nova Scotia Chapter has been instrumental in supporting survivors of intimate-partner and family violence across Nova Scotia.

Through partnerships with over 25 local community agencies and over 15 local business partners, the Nova Scotia Chapter facilitates an average of 14 moves each month, positioning them to move over 25 families to safety between now and the end of summer – all for free.

2 Days of Your Summer Can Change 2 Families’ Lives Forever

Demand for Shelter Movers’ services has steadily increased every year since the Nova Scotia Chapter began offering services 6 years ago.

Colette, a mover and truck driver for Shelter Movers’ Nova Scotia Chapter, originally got involved with Shelter Movers prior to the Summer of 2024.

“I initially signed up to volunteer with Shelter Movers to help out in the rural communities over the summer while work was slow.

“It’s been over a year now, and I’m still signing up whenever I can to help on the moves in my area.”

Matt, a mover for the chapter says:

“I figured a volunteer role would boost my resume, and it was something I could do during my spare time.

“It’s now been over three years with Shelter Mover,s and I have done more than 40 moves. Seeing real impact in my community is all the motivation I need to sign up again and again.

“I highly recommend it as a volunteer opportunity.”

Shelter Movers provides the plan, Nova Scotia volunteers make it happen

After six Nova Scotia women were killed by their partners within three months beginning in October of last year, the domestic violence officer for Halifax police cited getting at least 10 new domestic violence files per week – and that’s just for the cases that get reported (source).

Shelter Movers fills a critical gap in support services, offering vital assistance to survivors who would otherwise be confronted with the daunting prospect of losing everything should they flee their abuser.

“Volunteers across these communities are critical in our mission to ensure survivors have the support they need, when they need it most.”

About Gender-based Violence in Canada

“This is a community-supported solution,” says Michelle. “Our volunteers live and work in the same neighbourhoods as the survivors we support and whether it is in Halifax, the Valley, Colchester and Cumberland or South Shore, we offer our services to any survivor at any stage of their separation from their abuser.

Canadian women and girls are most likely to experience violence in their own homes, particularly when an abuser learns of their intention to leave their situation. (source)

A 2023 Statistics Canada report shows that family violence against children, youth, and seniors has reached the highest recorded level since tracking began in 2009. (source)

The toll on survivors of abuse is significant. Children who witness violence in the home have twice the rate of psychiatric disorders as children from non-violent homes. (source)

For Indigenous women and girls, intimate-partner violence is 6 times more likely to have fatal outcomes. (source)

How to Get Involved

Shelter Movers is currently recruiting movers and drivers to support moves across Nova Scotia.

“We are looking for volunteers who can help us with at least one move each month of the summer, especially if they have weekday availability”, says Michelle.

To read more about what volunteering is like, or to sign up today, visit sheltermovers.com/summerofimpact.