Concern raised about unauthorized access to Aerotech Connector construction site

The Aerotech Connector design. (Submitted photo)

WELLINGTON: The provincial engineer with the Department of Public Works is sharing his concern for everyone’s safety.



“We are currently experiencing a significant issue with unauthorized public access on site,” the notice from the provincial engineer with Public Works said.

“Members of the public have been entering the area by automobile, motorcycle, off-road vehicles, bicycles, and on foot.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The message to residents continued.

“While the site may appear to be nearing completion, it remains a highly active construction zone,” the notice said.

“For the safety of all involved, public access is strictly prohibited until the area is officially opened.”

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon also posted it on her constituency Facebook page.



The official opening date for the Aerotech Connector, while tentative, is expected to be near the end of August.