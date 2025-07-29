Councillor Gillis reacts to Premier Houston’s letter to council; talk of strong Mayor powers

Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank Coun. Billy Gillis outside city hall in Halifax. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: Councillor Billy Gillis still has concerns with the idea of turning Morris Street into a one-way street for cycling infrastructure.

The representative for Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank reiterates he is not against cycling at all; it’s just the impact such a move will have and the ballooning costs of these types of projects.

In an interview with The Laker News, Gillis said there are too many stakeholders involved including The Port, EHS, Spring Garden Road Business Association to name a few and the altering or eliminating of nine transit routes and shifting current traffic onto alternate residential side streets increasing traffic there for his liking.

“The biggest concern for me was the ballooning cost of these projects and the prioritization of infrastructure for a small percentage of residents that will ultimately use it,” he said. “I’m not against cycling infrastructure; however, I think a better approach would be a design that would be less expensive and not increase traffic congestion and disrupt Haligonians daily living.”

“This was why I voted in favor of Mayor Fillmore’s Motion to not move forward with the Morris Street Design and continue to vote with the overwhelming majority and represent the voices of residents in Lower Sackville – Beaver Bank.”

He was asked about his reaction to a letter Premier Tim Houston sent to Mayor Fillmore, Cathie O’Toole; and council regarding the decision to make Morris Street one-way.

In the letter Premier Houston gave council a deadline of Aug. 6 to respond.

Gillis said Premier Houston was elected with a large majority and appears to have dedicated support amongst the electorate and the provincial government creates the Charter’s the Municipalities are governed by.

“I think the message could have been delivered in a different way but at the end of the day we need to collaborate with our provincial counterparts including Premier Houston to continue building a strong HRM and Province of Nova Scotia,” he said.

Houston added in his letter that this spring the provincial government passed Bill 24, which provides order-making authority with respect to transportation projects in municipalities.

“If HRM Council proceeds to make Morris a one-way street, the provincial government will be forced to act,” he said.

“I remain hopeful that common sense will prevail, and Council will reverse this decision.”

Gillis said that the province created the Joint Regional Transportation Authority, now called Link N.S. and has taken ownership of trying to address traffic congestion throughout the province while trying to build a network to move people and goods more efficiently.

“The decision-making authority is under the purview of provincial jurisdiction and can override Regional Council in what Premier Houston perceives in his view, is the best interest of Nova Scotians,” he said.

“As a Councilor I feel we need to work together to try and make the best decisions on behalf of our residents that we represent.”

Gillis thinks Premier Houston is reacting to an overwhelming majority of people who may have heard from much of the electorate that they are frustrated with traffic congestion and think our tax dollars should be better utilized rapidly upgrading our transit system.

He also responded to a question asked about strong mayor powers that has been discussed among Haligonians and what that would mean.

“We would have to see what the governance framework would look like for Strong Mayor Powers,” he said.

“I think it’s especially important to maintain a democratic and balanced system that includes local Councilor voices representing their residents. There seems to be positives and negatives to enacting this legislation in Nova Scotia. “

Gillis said reviews are mixed in other provinces where this legislation is enacted.

“The current governance structure is not efficient, and I think some change can be good to improve efficiency and be more fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money,” he said.

