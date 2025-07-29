Improvements coming for Highway 101 in Hants County

Melissa Sheehy-Richard Hants West MLA. (Submitted photo)

ELLERSHOUSE: Nova Scotians will soon have a better, safer drive along a well-used section of Highway 101 near Ellershouse,Hants County.



The Department of Public Works will repave the westbound lanes starting at the Ellershouse Bridge and ending six kilometres east.



“Paving our 100-series highways is an important investment in the efficient movement of people and goods throughout our province,” said Hants West MLA Melissa Sheehy-Richard, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“We are focused on making the most of the economic opportunities in front of us, and to do that, we need safe, modern infrastructure that Nova Scotians can depend on.”

A tender will be issued in the coming days, and the project is expected to be complete by late fall.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– the government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways and roads this year in the five-year highway plan

– similar projects have been announced as part of 100-series highway improvements for Highway 125 in Cape Breton, Highway 102 in Hants County, Highway 105 in Inverness County, Highway 101 in Annapolis County, Highway 104 in Antigonish County and Highway 102 in Colchester County

– the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia.