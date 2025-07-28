Police looking for man wanted on three province-wide arrest warrants

MUSQUODOBOIT: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on three province-wide arrest warrants.
Tyrone Allen Gosbee, 28, is believed to be in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Gosbee is originally from North Preston.
Gosbee is wanted and facing charges of:
- Driving While Disqualified
- Impaired by Alcohol
- Impaired by Drug or Alcohol
- Breach of Probation
- Fail to Appear in Court
- Fail to Comply with Conditions.
Gosbee, who also goes by the name, Tyrone Glasgow, is described as 5-foot-6, 159 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police have made several attempts to locate Gosbee and are requesting assistance from the public.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyrone Allen Gosbee is asked to call police at 902-420-5020.
To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.
File # 22-43512, 22-43630, 22-85562, 22-109353, 22-116804, 23-5664, 23-5665