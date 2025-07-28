Oakfield beach reopens to swimming

Just an example of blue-green algae in water. (HRM photo)

OAKFIELD: HRM is advising residents that Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield has reopened to swimming following blue-green algae toxin testing.

Test results have indicated toxin levels are within Health Canada limits.

No new blue-green algae has been observed.

When a blue-green algae bloom or matis observed, the beach is closed, and initial testing is done to determine whether it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom is.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If the blue-green algae bloom is not toxin producing, no further testing is required, and the beach will be reopened.

If it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, further testing will be carried out.

At that point a beach would remain closed until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom test results indicate the toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines.

To learn more about algae blooms, visit www.halifax.ca/cyano.