The Laker News

East Hants Featured

Oakfield beach reopens to swimming

ByPat Healey

Jul 28, 2025 #blue-green algae, #HRM, #Oakfield, #Oakfield Park, #Oakfield Park beach
Just an example of blue-green algae in water. (HRM photo)

OAKFIELD: HRM is advising residents that Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield has reopened to swimming following blue-green algae toxin testing.

Test results have indicated toxin levels are within Health Canada limits.

No new blue-green algae has been observed.

When a blue-green algae bloom or matis observed, the beach is closed, and initial testing is done to determine whether it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom is.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If the blue-green algae bloom is not toxin producing, no further testing is required, and the beach will be reopened.

If it is a toxin-producing blue-green algae bloom, further testing will be carried out.

At that point a beach would remain closed until blooms have disappeared and post-bloom test results indicate the toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines.

To learn more about algae blooms, visit www.halifax.ca/cyano.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News Featured

Police looking for man wanted on three province-wide arrest warrants

Jul 28, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Tolls for Confederation Bridge, fares for ferry services being reduced

Jul 28, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

UPDATED: Lower Sackville man wanted on province-wide warrant arrested

Jul 28, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Oakfield beach reopens to swimming

July 28, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Police looking for man wanted on three province-wide arrest warrants

July 28, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Tolls for Confederation Bridge, fares for ferry services being reduced

July 28, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

UPDATED: Lower Sackville man wanted on province-wide warrant arrested

July 28, 2025 Pat Healey