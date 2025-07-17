Premier’s letter to HRM Mayor, council on Morris Street bike lane has Tilley’s full support

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Premier Tim Houston has sent a letter to HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore, CAO Cathie O’Toole, and councillors voicing his great concern over their decision to turn Morris Street into a one-way street.

In his letter, Houston said eliminating one lane to add bike lanes will contribute to traffic congestion, create unnecessary public safety risks and potentially jeopardize port activity.

“We should all be moved by the letter from Emergency Medical Care Inc. (EMCI) and their concerns about the impact on providing emergency services in the area,” said Houston.

“Their letter should be taken seriously.”

Houston added in addition, the Halifax Port Authority and PSA Halifax have raised concerns that should be respected.

He said simply put, “it is irresponsible to prioritize bike lanes over a key economic driver for the province, which is exactly what the port is.”

“To say that I find it disappointing that public safety and economic impact concerns have been dismissed with a simple shrug of the shoulders would be a serious understatement,” said Houston.

The letter is one that Public Works Minister Fred Tilley supports.

Speaking to media after an announcement at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield on Thursday morning, Tilley was asked if he supports the letter the Premier sent.

He said he did so fully.

“The whole goal of our work is to reduce traffic and reduce congestion,” he said in response.

“We don’t want to do things to increase congestion in an already congested area of Halifax.”

Houston added in his letter that this spring the provincial government passed Bill 24, which provides order-making authority with respect to transportation projects in municipalities.

“If HRM Council proceeds to make Morris a one-way street, the provincial government will be forced to act,” he said.

“I remain hopeful that common sense will prevail and Council will reverse this decision.”

Houston gave a deadline of Aug. 6 for Council to respond.

Opposition Leader Claudia Chender said the Mayor, council and residents of Halifax have a process for dealing with local issues—it’s called municipal government.

“For decades our province’s cities and towns have listened to residents and made decisions based on what was best for their communities,” said Chender.

“If residents are concerned about traffic congestion, the lack of safe bike lanes or any number of other issues, they can make their voices heard through their city councillor.

“There is no need for Tim Houston to interfere in that.”