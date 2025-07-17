PHOTOS/VIDEO: Via Rail’s Ocean Liner celebrates 120th year

A crowd of people prepare to get on the Ocean Line for a tour during an open house at Via Rail in Halifax celebrating the liner's 120th year. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: A special open train event was held at Via Rail Halifax on July 15.

It was being put on to celebrate Canada’s oldest passenger rail service with people who came out and registered for the event allowed to tour the rail cars of the Ocean liner.

From its very first journey to today, The Ocean has helped connect generations, communities, and coastlines.

As North America’s oldest continuously operating named passenger trains, it has a story worth celebrating — and Via invited people to be part of it.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to explore select rail cars on the Ocean and meet the team behind making the engines roar and go during its voyages between Halifax and Montreal.

There were also historical displays for attendees to view and take in.

Matt Dagley provides this report on the celebration event for The Laker News.

Video sponsored by Carol Dobson Communications

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

Cotton candy is stirred before being served. (Dagley Media)

A tour guide explains parts of the Ocean Line to some tour participants. (Dagley Media photo)

Via Rail President and CEO Mario Péloquin and our Matt Dagley share a laugh during an interview in Halifax. (Dagley Media photo)

The Ocean liner at Via in Halifax. (Dagley Media photo)

Facepainting! (Dagley Media photo)