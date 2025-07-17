Province announces support for families of Missing, Murdered Indigenous People

Justice Minister and Attorney General Becky Druhan addresses the crowd (Communications Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: A renewed partnership between the Province of Nova Scotia and Government of Canada will ensure that more families of missing and murdered Indigenous people have help when they need it most.

The agreement provides more funding for Nova Scotia’s Family Information Liaison Unit, a program co-ordinated through provincial Victim Services.

A portion of funding also goes to the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association for its work on community outreach and prevention.



With the additional funding, the unit will add a full-time case co-ordinator with Victim Services and a full-time community outreach position at the association.



“Through Nova Scotia’s Victim Services, we strive to provide supports that are culturally responsive and easy to navigate so that people can access justice and move toward healing,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Becky Druhan.

“The Family Information Liaison Unit is an important resource for Indigenous families, and I’m so pleased to see it continue and expand.”

The unit provides specialized support services to families of missing and murdered Indigenous people in a family-centred, culturally grounded and trauma-informed manner. It helps gather information from government sources about the family’s loved one, including assistance in addressing unanswered questions, and also makes connections between family members and cultural advisors, Elders and other culturally grounded community supports.

The funding is provided by Justice Canada through the Federal Victims Strategy’s Victims Fund.

The new agreement provides a total of almost $2.2 million over five years, an increase of almost $800,000 from the previous five-year agreement.



Quotes:

“For many families, getting information about a missing or murdered loved one is an essential part of the healing process.

“This support will help more families in Nova Scotia get the answers they deserve. It means more staff on the ground to guide families, stronger outreach in Mi’kmaw communities across Nova Scotia, and services that are grounded in culture, compassion and trust.”

— Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



“Too many Mi’kmaw families in Nova Scotia have faced barriers when searching for answers about their loved ones.

“This funding will ensure they’re met with compassion, understanding and culturally grounded care when it matters most.”

— Leah Martin, Minister of L’nu Affairs

“We are committed to empowering women, girls and two-spirit people and providing them with vital resources and safe spaces for growth.

“This new funding is essential in our work towards improving safety, implementing preventative measures and raising awareness of the FILU program.

“The addition of an outreach and prevention worker will also enable us to provide direct support and resources to MMIWG2S families and survivors.”

— Dawn McDonald, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association



Quick Facts:

– family information liaison units were established in 2016 and support the government of Canada’s commitments made in the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People

– they are also a key mechanism to implement victims’ right to information under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights

– in 2023, the Government of Canada increased support to allow the units to serve families of all missing and murdered Indigenous people, including men and boys

– there are units in all provinces and territories, funded through the federal Victims Fund\